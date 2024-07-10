Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $91,317,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,106,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,921,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.