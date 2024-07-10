Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCG

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.