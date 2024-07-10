Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,696 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kenvue by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.2 %

KVUE opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

