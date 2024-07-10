Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,701 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

