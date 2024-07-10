Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,301.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,453.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.11 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total value of $2,866,312.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,785,228. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

