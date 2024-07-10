Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.66

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 11671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

