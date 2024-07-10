National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million.
Shares of BLX opened at C$34.25 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
