National CineMedia, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

