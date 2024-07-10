National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 332,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after buying an additional 193,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 972,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 190,714 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

