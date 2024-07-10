National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.95

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.95 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.