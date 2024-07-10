National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 860.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

NRC opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

