National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,085 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,567,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $9,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

