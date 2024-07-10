Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Trading Down 0.1%

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43.

About Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

