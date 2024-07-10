Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100,080.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.