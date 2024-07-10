Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.28. 153,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,720,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $387,412.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 565,463 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

