Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.8% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.57.

Netflix stock opened at $685.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.86. The stock has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

