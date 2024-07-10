Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.01). 214,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,482,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.60 ($5.00).

Network International Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 390.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,910.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

