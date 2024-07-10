New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

