New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.01.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

