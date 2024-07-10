New Street Research Upgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Strong-Buy

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Further Reading

