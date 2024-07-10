Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 630,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 81.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $397,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

