NexGen Energy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.