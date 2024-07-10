Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Nextracker worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 216,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextracker by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Nextracker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.51. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

