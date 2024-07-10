Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.9% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $261.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,328. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $477.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

