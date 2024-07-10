Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,277 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,931,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $110.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

