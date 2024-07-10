NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NMI traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 175327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 358,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NMI by 33.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after buying an additional 284,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $32,270,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

