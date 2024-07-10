NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NMI traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 175327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NMIH
Institutional Trading of NMI
NMI Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is a Dividend King?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.