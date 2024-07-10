NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Trading Up 0.6%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 8,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 44,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

NN Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.8905 dividend. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.