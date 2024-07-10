Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 136,151 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of eXp World worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,513,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,326,251.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 116,005 shares of company stock worth $1,264,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Up 2.1 %

eXp World stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on EXPI

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.