Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 14,193 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 458.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.50. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.