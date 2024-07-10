Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 7,891 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

