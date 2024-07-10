Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 92,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

