Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.48% of Malibu Boats worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth $221,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Benchmark began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

MBUU opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

