Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $1,820,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCCO opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

