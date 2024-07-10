Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,558,000 after buying an additional 424,564 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 285,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 835,248 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 175,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

