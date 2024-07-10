Nordea Investment Management AB Has $186.21 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 192.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,024,109 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $186,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 280.3% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its position in Walmart by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 11,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Walmart by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Walmart by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 89,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

