Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a P/E ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield Profile

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

