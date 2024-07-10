Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.87 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $217.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.11.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

