Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $435.95 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $437.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.