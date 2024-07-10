Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.43 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

