Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,239 shares of company stock valued at $52,996,537. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

