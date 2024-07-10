Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 106,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

