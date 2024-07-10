Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

