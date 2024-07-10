Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,992,000 after purchasing an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Incyte by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $123,253,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 424,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.