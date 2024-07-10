Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 115,118 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 458,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 115,118 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158,015.4% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

