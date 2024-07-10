Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 226,611 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

View Our Latest Report on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.