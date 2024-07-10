Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 17,526 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,571,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 663,159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4,430.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 326,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

