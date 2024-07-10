Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 224 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

