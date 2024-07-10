Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,807 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

