Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 323 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,825,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $4,736,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

