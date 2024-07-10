Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 42,084 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,084 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

